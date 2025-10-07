× Expand Delta XD Delta XD achieves Nadcap AC7130/4 accreditation for 3DSL systems

Delta XD has achieved the Nadcap AC7130/4 accreditation for 3D Structured light systems (3DSL). The accreditation was awarded following the advanced dimensional inspection services provider’s first audit. This achievement builds upon the success of its previous certifications, including AS9100D, Cyber Essentials, and JOSCAR.

The accreditation covers both in-house services with Delta XD’s ZEISS ScanBox and ATOS system, and on-site inspection using portable 3D scanning equipment. Nadcap accreditation is widely recognised as irrefutable evidence of a company’s ability to operate at the highest level of quality and safety. This achievement demonstrates Delta XD’s ability to support aerospace OEMs, Tier 1s, and their supply chains with high assurance standards.

“We are very pleased to have secured Nadcap accreditation in such a positive way,” said Daniel Lainchbury, COO of Delta XD. “This milestone underlines the expertise and commitment to high standards. It is recognition not only of our technical capabilities, but also of the dedication of our team. We look forward to maintaining this accreditation and working towards Merit status in due course.”

Delta XD’s achievement shows its existing and future customers that the company is committed to delivering accredited, high-precision 3D scanning services, meeting stringent aerospace and defence standards.