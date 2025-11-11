× Expand Delvitech Delvitech closes Series B investment round of $40 million

Delvitech has successfully closed its Series B investment round of $40 million. The round was led by EGS Beteiligungen (EGSB) with CREADD Ventures, with several prominent European private investors having contributed to the fundraising. Finadvice Mediterranean GmbH acted as the financial advisor for the round, with I&P Law Office SA having served as Delvitech’s legal advisor.

The AI-native automated optical inspection (AOI) solutions developer’s funding round was oversubscribed. Delvitech is now set to speed up its next growth stage, with the goal of strengthening its global presence. The company will focus on India, where it will establish a new manufacturing facility in 2026, with the aim of achieving a production capacity of over 200 machines per month by 2030.

“This significant funding reflects our technological leadership,” said Roberto Gatti, Founder and CEO of Delvitech. “We have developed an AI-native platform built on a future-proof neural network architecture. Our flexible and agnostic system can be applied across multiple markets and industries. Moreover, thanks to our proprietary predictive technology, we are paving the way to prevent errors rather than merely detecting them. Delvitech competes at the forefront of the high-tech industry, driven by a unique combination of cutting-edge innovation and vision.”

“Investors and customers have recognised that Delvitech represents a unique opportunity,” concluded Gatti. “A highly specialised industrial deep tech company with solid foundations, a global vision, and proprietary, scalable technology.”

Christian Pfab, Member of the Executive Committee of EGSB, added, “Our commitment to Delvitech reflects our strong belief in the company’s innovation leadership in AI-driven optical inspection and its international growth potential.”

“As an investor in Delvitech since 2018, we are very pleased with its strong development and remain fully committed to supporting this outstanding company,” said Paolo Orsatti, Managing Partner of Creadd Ventures and TiVentures.