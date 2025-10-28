Element Materials Technology joins the Manufacturing Technology Centre

× Expand Element Element joins the UK’s Manufacturing Technology Centre

Element Materials Technology (Element) has joined the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) as a Tier 2 member. The milestone marks the testing, inspection, and certification leader’s commitment to promoting innovation, sustainability, and technical excellence in UK manufacturing.

“The MTC is a cornerstone of the UK’s innovation landscape- driving progress through collaborations to support advanced manufacturing,” said Lee Brough, VP of Aerospace and Defence, EMEAA, at Element. “Becoming part of this dynamic network enables us to play a more strategic role in shaping the future of industry and accelerating innovation across everything we do. I’m confident that joining MTC’s network will deliver real value - not only for Element, but for the many customers who rely on us to lead with insight, integrity, and technical excellence.”

Simon Philip-Smith, Director of Business Development at MTC, added, “We’ve long valued our relationship with Element and are delighted to formally welcome them as a member. Our work together has already delivered impact in automation and digital transformation, and we’re excited to expand our relationship to drive even greater innovation.”

Element boasts a global network of over 270 laboratories and more than 8,500 scientists, engineers, and technologists to support its customers in the aerospace, life sciences, connected technologies, and industrial sectors. As part of the MTC’s network of over 90 collaborative members, the company will contribute to research, digital transformation, and advanced engineering initiatives. Additionally, its membership will enable deeper collaboration with MTC’s multidisciplinary teams to co-develop solutions for complex engineering challenges.