General Inspection installs Gi-100DT inspection system for aerospace manufacturer

× Expand General Inspection Aerospace manufacturer chooses General Inspection's Gi-100DT solution.

General Inspection, LLC, has unveiled the continued adoption of its Gi-100DT inspection system. This time, the company has installed the solution at a precision aerospace collars, bushings, and nuts manufacturer in California. Equipped with six cameras, the Gi-100DT provides dimensional inspection, internal and external visual defect detection, top and bottom surface inspection, and a complete range of turned aerospace collars.

The solution comes standard with three cameras located one on the side, one on the bottom and one on the top. The side camera measures all profile features (e.g., threads, lengths, diameters, and angles). In comparison, the top and bottom cameras measure OD, ID, roundness, and concentricity. Measured to print specifications through General Inspection’s software, each dimension is saved and recalled by part number. Additionally, the Gi-100DT works to detect surface defects on the top and bottom. The addition of three extra cameras, each featuring patented optics positioned above and below the parts to detect both internal and external visual defects like dents, scratches, chatter, pitting, and chips.

One unique challenge presented to General Inspection was the need to inspect a part identification stamp for quality while simultaneously detecting visual defects in the same location. The company rose to the challenge and created an inspection algorithm designed for this application. The aerospace manufacturer looked into multiple potential inspection systems that incorporate complete dimensional and visual defect detection capabilities before choosing the Gi-100DT. The General Inspection solution’s defect detection, quick changeover ability, and inspection rates (minimum of 300 parts per minute) were key deciding factors for the manufacturer.