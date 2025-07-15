General Inspection installs seven inspection machines in Taiwan

× Expand General Inspection General Inspection's Gi-300s

General Inspection, LLC, has announced the installation of seven high-speed inspection machines in Taiwan. Two Taiwanese bolt manufacturers have decided to adopt Gi-300s to enhance their inspection capabilities. The Gi-300 features laser gauging, on-track vision, and advanced super eddy-current technologies.

Laser gauging provides dimensional analysis and precise measurements of OD features (e.g., lengths, diameters, radii, and threads). An integrated precision multi-laser velocity gauge allows for accurate, repeatable length measurements. Whereas the on-track vision station features a high-resolution camera and custom LED illumination that ensures detailed visual inspection of the top of heads and recess features. This will lead to the detection of defects like broken punches, cracks, and issues with the quality of head stamps. Finally, the super eddy-current utilises advanced digital eddy-current technology to make sure that parts properly complete the heat treatment process.

General Inspection provides free software updates and internet support, with expert assistance available while updates ensure optimal performance levels are maintained.