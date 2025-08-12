Gleason to showcase smart loop gear manufacturing at MPT 2025

× Expand Gleason Gleason at MPT 2025.

Gleason Corporation is set to exhibit its innovations across the full spectrum of gear technology, from digital design and high-precision manufacturing to nano-level inspection, with a focus on Smart Loop Gear Manufacturing, at Motion + Power Technology Expo 2025 (MPT).

The highlight of Gleason’s offerings in Detroit is its latest KISSsoft Gear Design Software, now integrated with the KISSsoft System Module. The solution provides advanced capabilities for simulating complete transmissions and gearbox components that help to streamline the engineering process.

Event attendees can also watch a demonstration of the QFS Quick-Flex System. The solution can complete a workholding changeover in less than 30 seconds. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the latest hydraulic and mechanical clamping systems designed for precision and ease of use across a wide range of machining needs.

Attendees of Motion + Power Technology Expo 2025 (21-23 October 2025) will be able to find Gleason at Booth 529.

For small and medium-sized gear production

The Phoenix 100C Bevel Gear Cutting Machine provides fast, user-friendly production of high-precision bevel gears for robotic and industrial applications. Whereas, for differential gear systems, the Coniflex Pro Manufacturing System is designed for closed-loop environments as it reduces surface stress and root bending while improving NVH performance and transmission accuracy.

For gear inspection

Gleason’s 300GMS nano Gear Metrology System delivers submicron precision using a skid-less probe and advanced evaluation tools, including Waviness Analysis and the KTEPS Kinematic Transmission Error Prediction Software. These solutions provide fast, accurate diagnosis of gear noise and surface deviations. The INTRA Single and Double Flank Testing systems are new additions to Gleason’s portfolio, offering a tailored solution to fulfil customers’ needs.

Alongside its machinery, the company will present a variety of cutting and hard finishing tools. These include:

High-performance hard finishing tools for grinding and honing applications.

Carbide power skiving cutters for any machine platform.

A portfolio of HSS and carbide hobs and milling cutters, including worm gear hobs and coarse pitch hobs.

Additionally, Gleason Plastic Gears provides optimised gear tooth macro and micro geometry using KISSsoft, system analysis, design-for-moldability, custom material selection, single and multi-cavity moulds, no-weld-line technology, over-moulding and more.