Hexagon collaborates with JDC-Miller MotorSports to push performance boundaries in IMSA racing

× Expand JDC-Miller MotorSports Hexagon collaborates with JDC-Miller MotorSports.

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has announced its strategic collaboration with JDC-Miller MotorSports. The Minnesota-based racing team competes in various IMSA series, and the partnership aims to “push the boundaries of precision and performance in motorsports engineering for the 2025 IMSA racing season.”

Utilising the Porsche Hybrid 963 GTP race car in IMSA’s Prototype class, JDC-Miller MotorSports will use Hexagon’s cutting-edge metrology solutions to fine-tune the Porsche cars ahead of each race this season. The partnership highlights the role metrology technology plays in gaining and maintaining a competitive edge in motorsports.

Hexagon provides its metrology solutions

One of the key devices that Hexagon will supply to JDC-Miller MotorSports is its patented MARVELSCAN scanning solution. By adopting this solution, JDC-Miller MotorSport will be able to generate highly accurate 3D scans of vehicles before each race. This will help the racing team ensure its vehicles remain compliant with the sport's rules and regulations.

× Expand Hexagon Hexagon's MARVELSCAN

Key features of the MARVELSCAN:

Precise scanning: Hole Flash Capture, edge detection, and photogrammetry helps MARVELSCAN handle complex geometries with improved accuracy.

Hole Flash Capture, edge detection, and photogrammetry helps MARVELSCAN handle complex geometries with improved accuracy. Scan large parts without targets: Built-in photogrammetry enables targetless scanning capabilities. This allows for full vehicle measurements with no targets or stickers needed on the vehicle, reducing time constraints and maximising scanning accuracy.

Built-in photogrammetry enables targetless scanning capabilities. This allows for full vehicle measurements with no targets or stickers needed on the vehicle, reducing time constraints and maximising scanning accuracy. Streamlined processes: Reduced technical inspection time and limited post-processing, ensures quicker compliance and greater efficiency.

Reduced technical inspection time and limited post-processing, ensures quicker compliance and greater efficiency. Improved flexibility: The solution can be used on reflective, glossy, or dark surfaces (e.g., car finishes), ensuring a reliable performance in challenging environments.

The solution can be used on reflective, glossy, or dark surfaces (e.g., car finishes), ensuring a reliable performance in challenging environments. Portable design: The MARVELSCAN is both lightweight and compact, enhancing flexibility and ease of use.

In addition to the MARVELSCAN, the racing team will utilise the portable coordinate measurement machine (PCMM), the Hexagon Absolute Arm. The solution is known for its high levels of accuracy and compliance with ISO standards.

“We at JDC-Miller MotorSports are excited about the many ways we can utilise Hexagon’s technology,” said John Church, Managing Partner, No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963. “In the IMSA WeatherTech Championship series, it is essential for our car to be in compliance at all times. Utilising the Hexagon tools allows us to arrive at the track and breeze through technical inspection. The Porsche 963 is a precision instrument just like the advanced equipment Hexagon produces, it only makes sense to use the best. We believe Hexagon is a natural partner in the high-tech environment of the GTP class within the IMSA WeatherTech Championship.”

Additional on-site support

Hexagon is also collaborating with Productivity Quality, Inc., resulting in JDC-Miller MotorSports receiving on-site technical support. This will help enhance pre-race and post-race analysis in almost real-time. With hands-on support, drivers, engineers and the rest of the team can maximise their performance with improved reviewing capabilities.

“As the regional partner for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Productivity Quality, Inc. will be providing on-site scanning services to JDC-Miller MotorSports using the latest Hexagon metrology technology for data acquisition and analysis,” said Keith Summers, CEO, Productivity Quality, Inc. “Our analysis will include CAD-to-Part comparisons to ensure optimal compliance to design specifications, where a few thousandths of an inch can affect conformance and performance in the very competitive motorsports arena."

Brian Winters, Product Manager Articulated Arms & Handheld Scanners, Hexagon added, “We’re honoured to collaborate with JDC-Miller MotorSports, providing them with metrology solutions that ensure the technologically advanced vehicles they drive meet the rigorous demands that come with competitive racing. Using Hexagon’s metrology solutions alongside on-site scanning services through our partnership with Productivity Quality, Inc., JDC-Miller MotorSports can optimise their vehicles, giving their drivers a critical advantage on the racetrack.”