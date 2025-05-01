InnovMetric has launched its new PolyWorks 2025

× Expand InnovMetric InnovMetric launches PolyWorks 2025.

InnovMetric has announced the launch of its PolyWorks 2025. Delivering a digital thread framework that defines, streamlines, and supports the flow of dimensional inspection information, the new solution improves performance levels, promotes teamwork, provides process traceability, and prevents unauthorised access.

The software development company’s latest launch provides improvements in three key areas:

The universal metrology software platform.

Data management on a central server.

Digital connectors are used to interconnect 3D measurement with other enterprise solutions.

All three areas are critical in deploying an end-to-end digital thread for dimensional inspection. The improvements in these areas include:

Inspection project templates: These work to manage and deploy best practices for metadata and measurement methodologies.

These work to manage and deploy best practices for metadata and measurement methodologies. Piece-inspection locking: This helps to protect important information, ensuring other users cannot edit.

This helps to protect important information, ensuring other users cannot edit. View-only inspection projects: Where measurement results can be reviewed in 3D without having to share proprietary or confidential data.

Where measurement results can be reviewed in 3D without having to share proprietary or confidential data. Web-based approval workflow: Piece inspections go through an assign, review, and approve or reject process.

“We are proud to be digitally connecting all aspects of our customers' dimensional inspection processes, breaking down workflow silos. Achieving this high level of connectivity required us to break down our own software development silos, creating a whole new category of functionalities that leverage the entirety of the PolyWorks digital thread software components,” said Marc Soucy, President of InnovMetric. “The smart manufacturers of tomorrow will rely on 3D measurement data for their important engineering and manufacturing decisions. We are committed to providing the software solutions to turn this vision into reality today.”

Improvements to PolyWorks|Inspector

The universal metrology software platform helps quality control teams perform planning, execution, and analysis tasks of 3D measurement activities with the same tools and interfaces, no matter what type of 3D measurement technology is involved. Version 2025 of PolyWorks|Inspector provides the latest innovations of its universal digitising hub while also improving inspection workflow efficiency. This new version allows users to:

By combining single-point measurement with surface-scanning tools with the new hybrid LADAR and Laser Radar plug-ins, users can inspect large parts automatically.

CMM-based laser scanning toolboxes will benefit from new scanner models that are compatible with Renishaw controllers as well as a laser plane preview feature when defining or selecting scanner orientation.

Auto-alignment for scanning optimising scanning guidance tools helps to increase the repeatability of multipiece measurement workflows.

Corrective actions are quickly determined utilising derived dimensions of GD&T calculations.

PolyWorks|DataLoop improvements

A key component of the PolyWorks digital thread, PolyWorks|DataLoop stores 3D measurement data on central servers, digitally interconnecting the producers and consumers of 3D measurement information. The latest version provides users with enhanced tools designed to manage the 3D measurement data lifecycle, with users now able to:

Manage and deploy best practices for metadata and measurement methodologies through the creation and sharing of reusable inspection project templates, which embed all the right properties and parameters to adapt to different part types, measurement hardware technologies, and fabrication processes.

Pieces can be locked under their identity for the safe modification of a piece measurement template or to ensure a piece doesn’t get edited by others.

Users can access a recycle bin where deleted workspaces, projects, and pieces can be recovered within 90 days of deletion.

Measurement expertise or data can be protected confidentially through the creation and sharing of view-only inspection projects.

Users can now access a PolyWorks|DataLoop Core server remotely, which is also protected by an authentication-enabled reverse proxy.

Digital connectors enhancements

The PolyWorks digital connectors digitally interconnect third-party software to PolyWorks. This allows the user to access dimensional inspection data with their software of choice. Version 2025 expands access to inspection results within the PolyWorks|DataLoop Web Interface:

Quicker annotation display, even with projects featuring many annotations.

Consistency improvements in the positioning, appearance, and visibility controls in PolyWorks|Inspector.

Annotations are repositioned while navigating the model.

The simple navigation tool allows users to view annotations not displayed.

Users can view deviations when mousing over colour maps or click to create deviation annotations.

PolyWorks|DataLoop 2025 users can define who can approve or reject pieces directly in the Web interface without having to open the project in PolyWorks|Inspector.