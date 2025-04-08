InnovMetric teases the PolyWorks Conference Live 2025 itinerary

× Expand InnovMetric InnovMetric PolyWorks Conference Live 2025.

InnovMetric has announced what attendees can experience during its PolyWorks Conference Live 2025 online event later this month. On Wednesday, the 30th of April, InnovMetric will share the latest developments of its 3D metrology software, PolyWorks, during the 75-minute virtual event. New and potential users can learn more about how they can optimise their manufacturing processes.

Manufacturers face the constant need to increase productivity levels, streamline processes, meet growing and varying demands, and adopt the latest cutting-edge technologies that help data-driven operations. This event provides users with the opportunity to learn more about InnovMetric’s solution.

What event attendees can expect during PolyWorks Conference Live 2025:

PolyWorks expansion: Six new PolyWorks|Inspector functionalities will be introduced for the first time, with the aim of enhancing 3D dimensional analysis and quality control operations.

The chance to win: Live participants may win a Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker in a live prize draw during the event.

On-demand access: If you can't watch the event live or wish to relive the action, registrants will receive a link to rewatch the event at any time.

Register for the PolyWorks Conference Live 2025 online event here.