LK Metrology unveils its next-generation laser scanner for CMMs

× Expand LK Metrology LK Metrology's L100NX.

LK Metrology has unveiled its next-generation laser scanner, designed for use with coordinate measuring machines (CMMs). Building on the success of the L100, the new L100NX features advanced blue laser technology, providing enhanced scanning performance, accuracy, and user experience. The new solution utilises a 450-nanometre blue light laser that reduces noise in scan data, making measurements cleaner and more reliable. This development will be particularly beneficial in applications where data integrity is crucial, such as the aerospace and automotive industries.

“The L100NX represents a major leap forward in laser scanning technology. By combining blue laser precision with intelligent sensor performance and user-friendly features, we’re delivering a solution that meets the evolving needs of modern manufacturing,” said Kristof Peeters, Product Manager for laser scanners at LK Metrology. “The launch of the L100NX underscores LK Metrology’s commitment to developing innovative metrology equipment that empowers customers to achieve greater efficiency and accuracy in their inspection processes.”

Key features of the L100NX:

Features a 450-nanometre blue light laser.

Boasts a wide stripe width of 110mm and a scanning rate of up to 530,000 points per second.

Utilises LK Metrology’s fourth-generation enhanced sensor performance (ESP) technology, which adjusts laser power for all 2,000 points on the laser line.

Measurements can be conducted on multi-material assemblies and shiny surfaces without surface preparation or other manual interventions.

Ideal for inspecting large components.

Enhancing usability, the sensor features an integrated rotation adaptor, ensuring the scanner uses the optimal orientation for inspecting complex part geometries. Additionally, an integrated field-of-view projector displays the scanner’s coverage area directly onto the part.

Additionally, the L100NX scanner kit comes in a protective casing that contains all necessary accessories and documentation required for operation and basic maintenance.