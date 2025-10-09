LK Metrology unveils point cloud inspection software

× Expand LK Metrology LK Metrology Point Cloud.

LK Metrology has launched its FOCUS 2025 R1 point cloud inspection package, which is integrated into the company’s software suite. This addition aligns with other products from the portable measuring arm, CMM, and laser scanning solution providers’ portfolio. The 3D digital inspection software provides users with part-to-CAD comparisons and advanced feature inspection.

Additionally, it includes the latest laser scanner driver NM API 5.0 R1 installer, ensuring compatibility between the software and laser scanning hardware. The file menu has also been upgraded, with a modernised, backstage interface, providing clear visibility.

“As industries continue to evolve towards smarter and more connected manufacturing, the role of digital inspection becomes ever more important. FOCUS 2025 R1 reflects not only this trend, but also our philosophy of continuous innovation,” said Dave Robinson, Marketing Manager at LK Metrology. “We’ve listened closely to our customers and invested in capabilities that simplify complex inspection, while ensuring compatibility with the latest scanning technologies. The result is a software release that is not only powerful but also intuitive, designed to help our users maximise their productivity.”

About FOCUS 2025 R1

Designed for the company’s handheld H120 laser scanner and FREEDOM measuring arms, the software has a clear GUI that is easy to use and provides direct access to frequently used functions. Inspection is guided by a ribbon taskbar, taking the user through the entire process, which encompasses nominal part definition, including feature creation and extraction, GD&T (geometric dimensioning and tolerancing), handheld measurement through scanning and probing, alignment of the measured part, and inspection reporting.

FOCUS supports a range of CAD formats, including:

Neutral standards like STEP and IGES.

Native formats like CATIA, Creo, NX, SolidWorks, ACIS, VDA-FS, and Parasolid.

This allows the software to provide a seamless flow of information across design, manufacturing, and quality functions. Tightly integrated data acquisition and intelligent processing and reporting are provided, with direct access to workflow selection, customisation, and automation for setup and job execution. The following results include deviation analysis data in clear graphical or tabular reports.

The software will also gain the ability to analyse virtually unlimited point clouds using tools like the proprietary FUSE algorithm that can generate high-quality polygon meshes automatically by leveraging scanner metadata. Advanced feature detection automatically identifies and analyses geometric elements, from simple holes and slots to complex fir-tree and T-stud features. Also, the software supports tactile probing and a leapfrog function to inspect large parts by moving the measuring device. The virtual assembly functionality allows digital copies of reference parts to be used to build an assembly with a CAD model or point cloud data. This helps to save both material and time.

Automation is a key benefit of FOCUS, as it incorporates standard functionality to support non-stop, repetitive inspection tasks. The Macro-based recording of actions requires no specific programming skills, as the entire inspection workflow can be automated. Additionally, the software offers a variety of functionalities for specialised applications, like the Airfoil Inspection module, which allows precise calculation of various aerofoil profile measurements from cross-sections.