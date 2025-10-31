LK Metrology launch its virtual showroom for metrology equipment

× Expand LK Metrology LK Metrology's virtual showroom.

LK Metrology has launched its online virtual showroom that provides customers with a 360-degree view of its coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) and portable measuring arms. Accessible from a PC, tablet or smartphone, the showroom allows visitors to discover the company’s products from anywhere in the world, at any time.

Utilising the virtual showroom, users can watch the CMMs in action through detailed animations as the equipment measures various parts. Users can also download interactive 3D digital twins to their devices and place CMM models in their own place using augmented reality. Additionally, users will have the opportunity to gain deep insights into the company’s technology as well as its engineering heritage.

Following a guided tour, users will learn navigation tips or can simply browse on their own. Using a Totem feature, specification information for CMM models and supported sensor options are accessible, while the Software Hub highlights the benefits of LK Metrology’s control, metrology, analysis and reporting software.

“This is an engaging, interactive experience designed to bring our products and innovations to life in the global marketplace,” said Dave Robinson, Product Innovation Marketing Manager at LK Metrology. “With the launch of the Virtual Showroom, LK Metrology is setting a new standard in how the metrology community can connect with advanced inspection and measurement solutions, offering quality control professionals an accessible and flexible way to interact with CMM technology.”