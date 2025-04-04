Nikon launches its new video measuring system, the NEXIV VMF-K Series

× Expand Nikon Nikon's NEXIV VMF-K Series.

Nikon Corporation (Nikon) has unveiled its new video measuring system, the NEXIV VMF-K Series. Designed to meet the demands of semiconductor and electronic component inspection, the new solution builds upon the success of its predecessor, the VMZ-K Series. The new solution offers benefits for various industries, such as semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, substrate production, wafer inspection, and probe card inspection.

With semiconductors becoming smaller and more integrated, more demands are being placed on inspection processes to ensure quality levels. The NEXIV VMF-K Series can help provide stable measurements at micron-level dimensions to improve throughput and support high-quality control levels in semiconductor device manufacturing.

The new Series includes the VMF-K3040, which replaces the VMZ-K3040, as well as the VMF-K6555, which replaces the VMZ-K6555.

Key benefits of the NEXIV VMF-K Series:

With approximately 1.5 times higher measurement throughput compared to its predecessor (according to Nikon’s standard measuring conditions), the solution reduces measurement time and enhances productivity. Greater optics: Using a confocal optical system, the new Series allows for simultaneous 2D and height measurement within the field of view. This will improve throughput compared to height measurement using only bright-field images.

Changing the confocal light source from a xenon lamp to an LED has increased the lifespan from 3,000 hours to 30,000 hours, providing improvements in operational efficiency while reducing the need for lamp replacements. Expanded line-up: The new standardised 45x objective lens model supports even finer advanced semiconductor measurements.

The new Series meets industry safety standards for semiconductor manufacturing equipment following the SEMI S2/S8 guidelines. New functions and design: The solution can display the time remaining during measurement. The NEXIV VMF-K Series also features a new design with black and silver tones.

“We are delighted to introduce the NEXIV VMF-K Series, an industry-leading solution that addresses the growing needs for high-speed, finer measurement in semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing,” said a Nikon spokesperson. “By significantly improving measurement throughput and maintaining high accuracy, our new system empowers manufacturers to enhance their quality control processes and accelerate product development in the face of increasing miniaturisation and integration of semiconductor devices.”