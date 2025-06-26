Nikon unveils its VOXLS 20 C 225 X-ray CT system

× Expand Nikon Nikon VOXLS 20 C 225.

Nikon Corporation (Nikon) has unveiled its new VOXLS 20 C 225, the latest addition to its VOXLS X-ray CT product line-up. Based on the proven principles of the VOXLS 30 and 40 series, this system offers maximum capabilities in a space-efficient footprint with enhanced value per voxel. According to Nikon, the new system provides “the largest CT scanning envelope in a system that fits through a standard double door.” This allows for flexible integration to almost any quality control laboratory and production environment.

The VOXLS 20 C 225 features the company’s metrology-grade platform with a granite base, rigid steel manipulator towers, and high-accuracy encoders and motors. These capabilities ensure the precise, repeatability, and reliability levels Nikon is known for. VOXLS 20 C 225 will be ideal for users in the additive manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical device industries.

× Expand Nikon Nikon VOXLS 20 C 225 metrology-grade manipulator.

“Our customers have been seeking a comprehensive X-ray CT solution that combines advanced capabilities with space efficiency,” said Ben Morgan, Product Manager at Nikon. “The VOXLS 20 C 225 delivers precisely that – with its industry-leading inspection envelope, innovative features like X.Tend Helical, Scatter Correction CT, AI Reconstruction, and dual-source configuration with Rotating.Target 2.0, we’ve created what we believe is the most capable and versatile X-ray CT system in its class.”

Key features of the VOXLS 20 C 225: