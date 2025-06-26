Nikon unveils its VOXLS 20 C 225 X-ray CT system

Nikon
Nikon VOXLS 20 C 225.
Nikon Corporation (Nikon) has unveiled its new VOXLS 20 C 225, the latest addition to its VOXLS X-ray CT product line-up. Based on the proven principles of the VOXLS 30 and 40 series, this system offers maximum capabilities in a space-efficient footprint with enhanced value per voxel. According to Nikon, the new system provides “the largest CT scanning envelope in a system that fits through a standard double door.” This allows for flexible integration to almost any quality control laboratory and production environment.
The VOXLS 20 C 225 features the company’s metrology-grade platform with a granite base, rigid steel manipulator towers, and high-accuracy encoders and motors. These capabilities ensure the precise, repeatability, and reliability levels Nikon is known for. VOXLS 20 C 225 will be ideal for users in the additive manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical device industries.
Nikon VOXLS 20 C 225 metrology-grade manipulator.
“Our customers have been seeking a comprehensive X-ray CT solution that combines advanced capabilities with space efficiency,” said Ben Morgan, Product Manager at Nikon. “The VOXLS 20 C 225 delivers precisely that – with its industry-leading inspection envelope, innovative features like X.Tend Helical, Scatter Correction CT, AI Reconstruction, and dual-source configuration with Rotating.Target 2.0, we’ve created what we believe is the most capable and versatile X-ray CT system in its class.”
Key features of the VOXLS 20 C 225:
- CT inspection envelope: Providing an inspection volume of 555mm (D) x 759mm (H) in a compact footprint of just 2451mm (L) x 1173mm (D).
- Dual-source configuration: Features a motorised dual-source setup with a 225 kV reflection target and 160 kV transmission target, allowing users to choose the ideal source for their application. Additionally, the solution enables automated and fast switchover between the reflection target and transmission target.
- Source optimisation: Simplified setting up process for the filament as well as the filament change process, promoting a longer filament lifespan.
- Improved usability: Boosted usability with features including a filter changer, a motorised door, and large viewing windows.
- Versatile scanning capabilities: The solution supports Motorised FID and advanced scan modes like Panel Shift CT, Tilted CT, and Pixel Split CT, allowing for a wide range of inspection techniques for various applications.