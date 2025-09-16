OTT-JAKOB Spanntechnik launches its Power-Check Micro

× Expand OTT-JAKOB Spanntechnik OTT-JAKOB Spanntechnik's Power-Check Micro.

OTT-JAKOB Spanntechnik has unveiled its new spindle clamping force measuring device, the Power-Check Micro. Designed for preventative maintenance applications, the device was introduced alongside the established Power-Check 2 and Power Check Magazine, which determines the pull-in force with which a tool holder is held in a large diameter spindle taper, whether it is HSK (up to 160), BT (30, 40 or 50), SK, CAT or another type.

Whereas the Power-Check Micro performs an equivalent job for more compact HSK E15, E16, and E20 spindle interfaces that are found on small, precise machine tools for high-speed cutting applications. Typically, these machine tools are used in the dentistry and jewellery sectors as well as in the production of small parts for electronic and medical products, precision components in aerospace and automotive engineering.

The Power-Check Micro tests for how much axial force is exerted by a machine's drawbar to pull and hold the tool holder securely into the spindle taper. It’s important to monitor this in production environments, where precision and reliability are critical. Minor deviations in clamping force can lead to accelerated tool wear, machine downtime, poor surface quality due to vibration, or tool failure.

These pull force measuring units are exclusively available in Britain and Ireland through the sole sales agent, GEWEFA UK.

Key features of the Power-Check Micro:

Offers precision, robustness, and ease of use.

Measures forces up to 5.0 kN with a maintenance accuracy within ± 0.1 kN over the entire range.

Boasts an operating temperature span of 10°C to 35°C and in relative humidity of up to 50%.

Users can simulate shorter or longer tool interface dimensions by turning the ring within a ± 0.2 mm range.

Compact design measuring 48.8 x 43 x 41.5 mm and weighing around 200g.

Powered by two replaceable lithium batteries capable of up to 1,000 hours of continuous operation.

Includes 2.4 GHz wireless transmission.

Compatible with three interchangeable, screw-on adapters for different HSK sizes.

Features an adjustment ring with 0.05mm graduations, allowing the user to simulate different tool holder tolerances.

Can be used with tool clamping systems from all manufacturers.

Available as a stand-alone unit or as part of a complete measurement kit.

The device is designed for manual insertion and not for exchange during automatic tool change cycles, helping to prevent damage to the device. To avoid injury, the model shouldn’t be presented to the spindle while rotating. During a force inspection cycle, the user switches the unit on, places it into the tool interface, and initiates the drawbar clamping action via the machine control.

A flashing green LED indicated active status, with the Power-Check Micro transmitting one data point per second to a connected receiver. After the measurement is complete, the user releases the clamping mechanism, removes the device, and turns the power off. This process allows for routine force checking without the need for complex setups or additional equipment.