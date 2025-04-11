Q&A: Artec 3D predicts the future of metrology

× Expand Artec 3D Artec 3D's Montenegro facility.

At the beginning of 2025, Manufacturing Quality was presented with the opportunity to pick Artec 3D’s brains on all things metrology, quality assurance, and measurement. The 3D scanning specialists provided a host of manufacturing industry predictions for 2025 and beyond. We sat down with Andrei Vakulenko, Chief Business Development Officer of Artec 3D, and discussed what the biggest quality assurance challenges manufacturers face, the future of metrology, and how additive manufacturing can overcome its more persistent issues.

Quality assurance challenges

First, we dove into the biggest quality assurance challenges manufacturers are facing. Vakulenko outlined the importance of precision and consistency in quality assurance within manufacturing settings. However, he warns “as products become more intricate, these challenges are growing.” Developing elements including tighter tolerances, new materials, or additive manufacturing, means that even the most smallest changes can impact performance levels.

Evaluating these potential issues, Vakulenko points to 3D scanning as a potential solution. He explains that this is because “3D scanning is helping manufacturers stay ahead by offering real-time, highly accurate inspections.” With the addition of AI-powered error detection capabilities, teams can spot and correct issues quickly, reducing waste and rework.

Another challenge Vakulenko points out is the need to inspect complex geometries, a process that traditional methods struggle with. Again, 3D scanning could aid with this issue, as the scanners can capture even the finest details, eliminating defects. Vakulenko continued, “Manufacturing environments are dynamic, with variations in materials, machine conditions, and operator skill. By integrating advanced scanning and AI analysis, manufacturers can achieve repeatability at scale, minimising human error and optimising production quality like never before.”

How repeatability and reliability impact additive manufacturing

The TCT UK User Group report, which was published in June last year, was also a topic of discussion. In said report, repeatability and reliability were highlighted as persistent issues in additive manufacturing. We asked Vakulenko how manufacturers, or outside influences, can help to solve these problems. He confirmed that both repeatability and reliability remain key issues within the additive manufacturing space. Vakulenko provided further context, explaining, “Even small variations in machine calibration, material properties, or environmental conditions can lead to inconsistencies between production runs, making quality control more difficult than in traditional manufacturing.”

These issues can be resolved through the improvement of real-time process monitoring. 3D scanning allows for the precise capture of measurements during each stage, making it easier to find errors before they can impact the final parts, ensuring consistency and quality assurance.

Additionally, Vakulenko presented standardisation as another way to resolve these two key issues. He explained, “As additive manufacturing matures, industry-wide improvements in material certification, machine calibration protocols, and automated inspection systems will help reduce variability.”

The future of metrology

The final topic of discussion was the future of metrology within the manufacturing sphere. Vakulenko pointed out that metrology is moving away from traditional quality, with “real-time monitoring, automation, and AI-driven analysis now shaping the next generation of precision manufacturing.” At the heart of this change is 3D scanning, with tools like the Artec Point 3D scanner providing users with the ability to capture detailed, high-accuracy scans instantly.

He went on to predict that “creating digital twins will become a standard practice, enabling manufacturers to track every stage of a product’s lifecycle virtually before physical production even begins.” The introduction of AI is helping to make metrology both faster and smarter. Vakulenko explains that “AI-driven systems will predict potential errors before they happen, allowing for real-time adjustments,” instead of simply measuring finished parts.

This innovation will help cut down on waste, reduce production times, and improve reliability levels across various industries. “In short, the future of metrology is proactive, automated, and seamlessly integrated into the production process – ensuring perfect parts, every time,” concluded Vakulenko.