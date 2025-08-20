SHINING 3D unveils its new wireless, probing series

× Expand SHINING 3D FreeProbe 2

SHINING 3D has unveiled its new line of wireless, precise probing solutions, FreeProbe Series. Designed to complement Optical 3D measuring and Dynamic Tracking systems, the new solution provides measurement flexibility and versatility across industrial applications.

× Expand SHINING 3D FreeProbe 2 Pro

The portable, optical-based probe measurement solutions bridge the gap between scanning and probing. Ideal for use with non-scannable features like deep holes and obstructed areas that require precise point probing for complete data acquisition, the solution excels in challenging scenarios. The Series contains two options:

FreeProbe 2: A versatile, wireless probing solution for standard applications, compatible with FreeScan Trak Nova and FreeScan Trak ProW systems.

A versatile, wireless probing solution for standard applications, compatible with FreeScan Trak Nova and FreeScan Trak ProW systems. FreeProbe 2 Pro: Builds on the FreeProbe 2 with deeper probing capabilities that allow tracking even when marker plates are blocked, ideal for hard-to-access or obstructed areas.

Key benefits of the FreeProbe Series

Variety of tip options

The FreeProbe Series supports multiple probing tip extensions and assembly options, ensuring the solution can fulfil different measurement requirements. The solution allows users to extend the probe’s reach or create L-type configurations when inspecting deep holes, narrow slots, or recessed areas.

× Expand SHINING 3D Multi-tip options.

Deeper probing capabilities

The Pro edition offers deeper probing capabilities, ensuring precise tracking even when marker plates are blocked. This is beneficial when measuring deep holes, blind spots, and internal features.

Fast setup

With wireless pairing, the Series connects with FreeScan Trak Nova and FreeScan Trak ProW in seconds, reducing setup time. Additionally, the solution offers an ergonomic grip and a lightweight build. FreeScan minimises hand strain and improves manoeuvrability.