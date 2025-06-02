Vaisala launches DMP1 Dew Point and Temperature Probe

× Expand Vaisala Vaisala's DMP1 Dew Point and Temperature Probe.

Vaisala has launched its new DMP1 Dew Point and Temperature Probe that can be used to monitor the environmental conditions of critical manufacturing areas. The measuring probe boasts a measurement capacity down to -70°C as well as a rapid response. Vaisala claims this is “hundreds of times faster than other competing measurement technologies,” with the compact DMP1 ideal for use in dry rooms. Additionally, the solution can be integrated into centralised production, safety, and quality monitoring systems.

The DMP1 probe can provide accurate measurements in demanding dry processing conditions like in lithium-ion battery production where humidity control is crucial in manufactured battery performance. Vaisala’s solution works to ensure that the dew point conditions stay as desired in all areas of a manufacturing dry room, ensuring product quality and manufacturing safety levels.

“The fast response of the new probe means that customers’ control systems are able to respond quickly, in a timely manner, ensuring the protection of product quality and safety,” said Juhani Lehto, Product Manager for Precision Instruments at Vaisala. “This means that customers can control any deviations in the dry room dew point efficiently. Quick reaction times translate into improved workplace safety in battery manufacturing, maintaining high product quality as well as avoiding waste in the production process.”

Advantages of the DMP1

The DMP1’s design prioritises measurement stability, particularly during long calibration cycles. Also, the solution boasts a low maintenance requirement and can withstand accidental humidity spikes caused by humans, machines, or external air conditions.

Part of the modular Vaisala Indigo measurement ecosystems, DMP1 provides plug-and-play compatibility with connected smart devices like the Indigo300 transmitter or Indigo80 handheld device.

Lehto, concludes, “In the past, dew point control in dry rooms has been limited by bulky sensors with a limited measurement range and a slow response. The DMP1 probe is, therefore, a major step forward because it resolves these issues, providing process managers with greater visibility of environmental conditions, and more time to respond when conditions deviate from ideal.”