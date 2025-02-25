ZEISS to reveal seven new metrology technologies and software updates on Live Tech Reveal

× Expand ZEISS ZEISS to reveal seven new metrology technologies and software updates.

On Thursday 27th of February 2025, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions will host its first-ever ZEISS Live Tech Reveal. Exclusively for the USA and Canada, the company will unveil seven new cutting-edge metrology technologies and software updates.

Manufacturers currently face challenges like labour and supply chain shortages as well as the need to invest in advanced technologies that promote efficiency whilst reducing the skill gap. ZEISS believes the technology that is set to launch at the event will help companies face these challenges. Additionally, the solutions will help to enable the integration of key industrial developments like artificial intelligence (AI), clean manufacturing, and data-driven operations.

Event attendees can gain further insight into technologies like:

The two-in-one microscope and vision measuring machine (VMM).

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) that can support up to five tons.

Optical 3D scanning machines capable of fully automated measurement and inspection workflows.

An X-ray microscope providing X-ray vision with dual magnification.

An affordable, high-accuracy CMM solution.

ZEISS INSPECT’s latest software updates, that provides improvements in data analysis speed and efficiency.

The event will also provide attendees with the chance to take part in a live question-and-answer session with ZEISS experts. There will even be the opportunity to win a pair of ZEISS binoculars.