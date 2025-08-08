ZOLLER celebrates its 80th anniversary

× Expand ZOLLER ZOLLER's 80th anniversary celebrations.

ZOLLER celebrated its 80th anniversary with a VIP Technology Tour of its global headquarters in Pleidelsheim, Germany. The precision tool measuring, inspection, balancing, heat-shrinking, automation, and tool management solutions provider’s exclusive event brought together industry leaders from North America to honour eight decades of “technological innovation and excellence in manufacturing.”

The event, which ran from 14-18 July, provided attendees with an immersive experience focusing on ZOLLER’s evolution and the advancement of its smart manufacturing solutions. Touring the smart factory and production facility, attendees could engage directly with ZOLLER experts and OEM partners to learn about the latest developments in efficiency-driven production technologies.

In addition to the tour, ZOLLER hosted an expert-led roundtable discussion and networking sessions. This allowed manufacturing leaders to share ideas, challenges, and solutions. The programme also showcased the innovation ecosystem of Baden-Württemberg, a region known for its concentration of engineering firms and global OEMs.

One key highlight of the tour was the engagement with ZOLLER’s OEM partners, including SW, GROB, HERMLE, SCHUNK, and INDEX TRAUB. Attendees also visited Hamburg-based international technology group, Körber, where they saw the full ZOLLER Solutions roadmap, including the »coraMeasureLG« system for toolroom automation.

“The VIP Technology Tour was not just about demonstrating Solutions—it was about creating a think tank,” said Rita Conroy-Martin, Director of Marketing & CX at ZOLLER Inc. “This week allowed our customers to collaborate, share ideas, and engage directly with the people and technologies driving the next phase of manufacturing. It was customer experience at its highest level.”

Alexander Zoller, President of ZOLLER Inc., added, “This tour was a powerful opportunity to bring our vision to life. We’ve always believed in empowering manufacturers to be as efficient as possible. To host industry leaders and show them what is achievable with ZOLLER Solutions was both a celebration of our past and a glimpse into our future.”