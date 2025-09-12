Zygo to share its 3D optical metrology expertise at W3+ Fair Jena 2025

× Expand Zygo Zygo's ZeGage Pro HR.

Zygo, an AMETEK business unit, has announced its attendance at W3+ Fair Jena in Germany. The 3D optical metrology and high-precision engineering solutions provider will be on hand to discuss how these technologies can help in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, life sciences, medtech, and tools & machinery applications.

“Zygo’s presence at W3+ Jena is about fostering ideas, sharing insight, and helping companies realise the full potential of optical metrology as an enabling technology,” said Torsten Glaschke, Sales Manager at Zygo. “Our tools don’t just measure, they empower our customers to achieve breakthroughs in precision, speed, and product performance.”

At K 2025, Zygo will be exhibiting its ZeGage Pro HR optical profiler. Designed for high precision, the optical profiler isn’t affected by the environment it operates. The ZeGage Pro HR can be used outside of the QA lab and placed directly beside production equipment while still maintaining precise 3D surface metrology.

If you are attending W3+ Fair Jena 2025 (24-25 September), you can find Zygo at Stand B1.