Zygo brings 3D optical profilers to CONTROL 2025

× Expand Zygo Zygo NewView 9000.

Zygo, an AMETEK business unit, is set to showcase its range of 3D optical profilers at CONTROL 2025 next month. The cutting-edge optical metrology specialist will be exhibiting its ZeGage Pro and NewView 9000 at the event. Both solutions are ideal for surface precision applications for industries like aerospace, automotive, optics, and semiconductors.

With over 50 years of experience in precision metrology, Zygo is known for pushing the boundaries of non-contact surface measurement. In Germany, the company will be prioritising its coherence scanning interferometry (CSI) technology, which the ZeGage Pro and NewView 9000 leverage to provide quick, non-destructive, sub-nanometre measurements.

“CONTROL is where quality meets innovation,” said Peter Kuschnir, European Sales Manager at Zygo. “We’re excited to showcase how Zygo’s systems combine precision, speed, and usability. Whether you're inspecting an advanced optical assembly or need in-line process monitoring, we have the right tools and the right team to support you.”

× Expand Zygo Zygo ZeGage Pro.

ZeGage Pro

The ZeGage Pro provides metrology capabilities in a compact benchtop that is perfect for shop floor deployment. With comprehensive 3D characterisation of micro-scale and nano-scale surface features, the solution provides high-throughput quality control while ensuring precision levels.

NewView 9000

Benefitting from modularity and versatility, the NewView 9000 can analyse flatness, roughness, thin films, step heights, and more. With Zygo’s Mx software platform, the solution will demonstrate its flexibility in any metrology workflow at CONTROL.

Accessory innovations

Additionally, Zygo will be showcasing its accessory innovations that aim to extend performance and application reach. The 0.5x Zygo Wide Field (ZWF) objective is built to speed up measurements across large areas. Boasting a field of view up to 35mm and a 45mm working distance, the solution is ideal for improving semiconductor inspection, AR waveguide metrology, and large-part precision machining.

If you are attending CONTROL 2025 (6-9 May) in Stuttgart, you will be able to find Zygo in Hall 09, Booth 9501.