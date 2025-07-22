Zygo to debut wide-field accessory at SPIE Optics + Photonics 2025

× Expand Zygo Zygo to debut its 0.5X ZWF Objective.

Zygo has announced that it will attend SPIE Optics + Photonics 2025 next month. At the event, the precision metrology and optical solutions provider will be debuting its 0.5X ZMF (Zygo Wide Field) Objective, an accessory designed for its non-contact optical profiler product line.

The company’s latest innovation provides the widest commercially available interferometric field-of-view (FOV) for high-speed, high-precision surface metrology. The 0.5X ZMF Objective delivers 60mm FOV in a single measurement and is designed with AR waveguides, photonics, precision machining, and semiconductor applications in mind.

“We’re excited to bring the 0.5X ZWF Objective to SPIE Optics + Photonics,” said Sean Leavy, Product Manager at Zygo. “This objective solves a critical industry challenge, enabling fast, high-fidelity measurements across large areas. It's a transformative tool for both research labs and high-throughput production lines.”

Key Features of the 0.5X ZWF Objective:

Conducts single-scan measurements of large fields, making it ideal for flatness, waviness, and film thickness analysis.

Enhanced surface stitching for oversized samples with improved repeatability.

45mm working distance and 19.0µm optical resolution.

Mx software with Part Finder and SmartSetup for simplified focus and alignment.

“By removing traditional FOV constraints, we’re opening the door to a new era of efficiency,” added Leavy. “We look forward to showing visitors exactly how this technology can elevate their metrology workflows.”

If you are attending the SPIE Optics + Photonics 2025 event (3-7 August) in San Diego, you will be able to locate Zygo at Booth #315.