Zygo to debut wide-field accessory at SPIE Optics + Photonics 2025

Zygo
Zygo to debut its 0.5X ZWF Objective.
Zygo has announced that it will attend SPIE Optics + Photonics 2025 next month. At the event, the precision metrology and optical solutions provider will be debuting its 0.5X ZMF (Zygo Wide Field) Objective, an accessory designed for its non-contact optical profiler product line.
The company’s latest innovation provides the widest commercially available interferometric field-of-view (FOV) for high-speed, high-precision surface metrology. The 0.5X ZMF Objective delivers 60mm FOV in a single measurement and is designed with AR waveguides, photonics, precision machining, and semiconductor applications in mind.
“We’re excited to bring the 0.5X ZWF Objective to SPIE Optics + Photonics,” said Sean Leavy, Product Manager at Zygo. “This objective solves a critical industry challenge, enabling fast, high-fidelity measurements across large areas. It's a transformative tool for both research labs and high-throughput production lines.”
Key Features of the 0.5X ZWF Objective:
- Conducts single-scan measurements of large fields, making it ideal for flatness, waviness, and film thickness analysis.
- Enhanced surface stitching for oversized samples with improved repeatability.
- 45mm working distance and 19.0µm optical resolution.
- Mx software with Part Finder and SmartSetup for simplified focus and alignment.
“By removing traditional FOV constraints, we’re opening the door to a new era of efficiency,” added Leavy. “We look forward to showing visitors exactly how this technology can elevate their metrology workflows.”
If you are attending the SPIE Optics + Photonics 2025 event (3-7 August) in San Diego, you will be able to locate Zygo at Booth #315.