Zygo and Navitar to exhibit together at Precision Fair 2025

Zygo and 3D optical metrology solutions leader Navitar are set to exhibit at Precision Fair 2025 together. Zygo will highlight its portfolio of innovative technologies that provide high standards of measurement, quality, and performance.

Working with companies in the aerospace, automotive, industrial, medical, and semiconductor industries, Zygo helps users meet the ever-tightening tolerances and quality requirements in modern engineering. The company has been at the forefront of optical metrology for over 50 years, providing 3D optical profilers and laser interferometers. These solutions allow users to characterise surface form, flatness, roughness, and critical dimensions with nanometre-level precision across various materials and geometries. Zygo’s technologies aim to provide measurement confidence that can promote innovation while also reducing the risks involved in developing advanced products.

Meanwhile, Navitar will present its portfolio of advanced microscope objectives, imaging lenses, and camera solutions at the event. Designed for applications from life sciences to industrial inspection, the duo’s technologies complement each other, helping to deliver high-resolution imaging and optical performance.

If you are attending Precision Fair 2025 (12-13 November) in the Netherlands, you can find the duo in Hall 5 on Booth 158.