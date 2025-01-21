Zygo to showcase precision metrology and optical solutions at SPIE Photonics West 2025

× Expand Zygo Zygo to attend SPIE Photonics West 2025

Zygo, an AMETEK, Inc. business unit, is set to showcase its latest innovations at SPIE Photonics West, 2025. The precision metrology and optical solutions specialist will team up with Navitar, Pixelink, and Special Optics, to demonstrate solutions for the aerospace, defence, life sciences, machine vision, medical devices, and semiconductor industries.

At the event, Zygo will focus on solving challenges presented by users across vertical markets. This aligns with the company’s core consultative approach, as it helps to deliver advanced engineering solutions to solve complex optical problems.

“Photonics West is the premier event for the photonics industry, and we’re excited to connect with our customers and partners to showcase how Zygo, Navitar, Pixelink, and Special Optics deliver precision solutions across multiple industries," said Michael Schmidt, Senior Product Development Manager at Zygo. “Our combined expertise sets new standards for quality and innovation, enabling us to address even the most demanding customer requirements.”

One highlight of Zygo’s exhibition will be the inclusion of its Qualifire solution. The laser interferometry technology hopes to provide improved precision, a compact design, and enhanced ease of use in optical metrology applications. Additionally, the company’s sales, applications, and services teams will be at the event to help provide insights on how Zygo’s solutions can aid with performance and efficiency improvements.

Erin McDonnell, Product Manager (Laser Interferometers) at Zygo added, “The Qualifire represents a significant leap forward in metrology systems, and we’re thrilled to showcase it at Photonics West. It’s designed for versatility and manoeuvrability, making it the ideal solution for high-precision measurement tasks across industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and precision engineering.”

If you are set to attend SPIE Photonics West 2025 (28-30 January) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, you will be able to locate Zygo at Booth #1248. In addition, Zygo and associated companies will be participating at the co-located conference AR/VR/MR Booth #6316 and other sub-events BiOS (Halls D&E Booth #8556), and Quantum West (Moscone South, Mezzanine Level, Esplanade Ballrooms Booth #7004).