Thor3D and Quicksurface partner on reverse engineering bundle

Thor3D is quickly expanding its 3D scanning offerings through yet another partnership, this time with Cambridge, UK-based KVS Ltd and its reverse engineering product, Quicksurface.

Through a new bundle, Quicksurface software will now be made available in a package with the company's flagship Calibry handheld 3D scanner via Thor3D's distributor network. The software is designed to address complex reverse engineering needs for beginners and professionals alike through a streamlined interface and intuitive tools which guide users who may be new to 3D scanning, through the workflow.

Anna Zevelyov, Thor3D CEO said: “We see a strong trend now as more and more people, who have never been familiar with 3D scanning get into the industry. Although the manufacturers managed to reduce price barrier (and thus make their products affordable), the complexity of technology is another barrier the beginners face when they get into the 3D world. Together with Quicksurface we offer a great solution for those, who just started their path in 3D industry."

The software is compatible with Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Fusion 360, Solidworks, Solid Edge and other major CAD programs. Users can also directly transfer their models into Solidworks without losing parametric history.

The partnership is the third bundle announcement from Thor3D this month following the launch of a Zbrush package aimed at digital artists, video game and product designers, and a Cyborg bundle which provides a quick solution for specialists needing to convert freeform mesh to CAD.