33 Additive Insight: Talking additive manufacturing with EOS CEO Marie Langer

Additive Insight: Interview with EOS CEO, Marie Langer
In this episode of the Additive Insight, Deputy Group Editor Laura Griffiths chats to Marie Langer, recently appointed CEO of German additive manufacturing leader EOS.
Marie took over the company from her father Dr. Hans Langer in October last year and is on a mission to lead 3D printing to become a mainstream, sustainable manufacturing process.
Read more: Marie Langer wants 3D printing to be a sustainable, mainstream process
In this interview we talk to Marie about being immersed in additive manufacturing technologies from an early age, EOS’s big push for sustainability, and her ambitions for the company both in terms of technological innovation and culture.
