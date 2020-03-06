34 Additive Insight: Arcam, Aerospace and Anaheim for RAPID + TCT 2020

× Expand Additive Insight

× Expand

You need Flash and JavaScript installed and enabled to play this audio file. Additive Insight: Arcam, Aerospace and Anaheim for RAPID + TCT 2020

In this episode, the editorial team gets together to discuss places they’ve been and conferences they’ve seen before diving into what’s coming up at this year’s RAPID + TCT.

FEATURING:

Sam on his trip to Sween to see GE Additive’s Arcam facility.

Dan and Laura get to grips with two very different aerospace conferences.

Team TCT’s RAPID + TCT 2020 Highlights.

