34 Additive Insight: Arcam, Aerospace and Anaheim for RAPID + TCT 2020

Additive Insight
Additive Insight: Arcam, Aerospace and Anaheim for RAPID + TCT 2020
In this episode, the editorial team gets together to discuss places they’ve been and conferences they’ve seen before diving into what’s coming up at this year’s RAPID + TCT.
FEATURING:
- Sam on his trip to Sween to see GE Additive’s Arcam facility.
- Dan and Laura get to grips with two very different aerospace conferences.
- Team TCT’s RAPID + TCT 2020 Highlights.
