35 Additive Insight: Materialise CEO Fried Vancraen on creating a healthier world with sustainable additive manufacturing

In this episode of Additive Insight, Deputy Group Editor Laura Griffiths talks to Materialise founder and CEO Fried Vancraen about 30 years of additive manufacturing innovation.

The conversation takes us from the early days when Fried realised this technology would signal a paradigm shift, to building out a software backbone for AM and the meaningful applications that followed.

The TCT Hall of Fame inductee also talks about the importance of creating real sustainability within AM, and how the industry's reaction to the current coronavirus crisis could provide a prototype for tackling our world's more long-term challenges.

Commenting on sustainability, Fried said: "We are proud that we defined, from the opening reception of materialise, our mission statement that we wanted to use our knowhow in 3D printing for a better and a healthier world [...] we see this just as an extension of an evolution we have been in already for a long time because sustainability is now another word to define that better and healthier world."

