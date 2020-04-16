36 Additive Insight: How 3D printing is helping to combat COVID-19

× Expand Additive Insight

× Expand

You need Flash and JavaScript installed and enabled to play this audio file.

In this episode of Additive Insight, Dan, Laura and Sam catch up from the comfort of their spare rooms, hot desks and sheds to discuss the latest features inside TCT Magazine and how the 3D printing industry is responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to covering the latest in healthcare, post-processing and architecture & construction, Sam explores the growing prevalence of subscription models for additive manufacturing hardware, while Dan recounts another tale of caution from one of our TCT Expert Advisory Board members.

Naturally, our recent healthcare feature was dominated by the AM industry's efforts to provide PPE and vital components for those working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic and we spend the majority of this episode highlighting just some of those initiatives and how this crisis could change the perception of 3D printing in a positive way.

You can enjoy the show in any of the ways listed below.

Subscribe via iTunes

Follow on Spotify

Subscribe or listen directly on Stitcher

Download Directly

Do it the proper geeky way and get it via an RSS feed