Additive Insight #38 Inside Photocentric's COVID-19 3D print farm

In our first live stream, TCT editors Daniel O'Connor, Sam Davies and Laura Griffiths present a behind the scenes tour of Photocentric's Magna 3D print farm, which is busy working to fulfil an order of 7 million protective face shields for the NHS.
You can now listen to the full interview featuring Photocentric’s 3D Development Engineer Ed Barlow on our Additive Insight podcast, along with a discussion from the editorial team about the additive manufacturing industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what it has taught us about additive's mass manufacturing potential.
You can enjoy the show in any of the ways listed below.
Watch the live stream on YouTube
Subscribe or listen directly on Stitcher
Do it the proper geeky way and get it via an RSS feed
Want more Covid-19 content?
- The latest 3D printing efforts against Covid-19: A timeline covering the latest AM efforts to tackle the virus
- Is 3D printing a magic bullet for supply chain at the time of COVID-19 pandemic?
- Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler: “The impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing will pale in comparison to climate change. We better be ready for it.”
- "Let them make it" - BCN3D CTO on 3D printing after COVID-19
- #36 Additive Insight: How 3D printing is helping to combat COVID-19
- America Makes COVID-19 3D printing repository: how can you help?