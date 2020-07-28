Additive Insight #38 Inside Photocentric's COVID-19 3D print farm

× Expand

In our first live stream, TCT editors Daniel O'Connor, Sam Davies and Laura Griffiths present a behind the scenes tour of Photocentric's Magna 3D print farm, which is busy working to fulfil an order of 7 million protective face shields for the NHS.

You can now listen to the full interview featuring Photocentric’s 3D Development Engineer Ed Barlow on our Additive Insight podcast, along with a discussion from the editorial team about the additive manufacturing industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what it has taught us about additive's mass manufacturing potential.

