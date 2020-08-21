40 Additive Insight: AMGTA's Sherry Handel on green additive manufacturing

× Expand Additive Insight Sponsorship Example

On the latest episode of our Additive Insight podcast, Deputy Group Editor Laura Griffiths speaks to Sherry Handel, Executive Director at the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA).

The AMGTA is a global non-profit organisation which was setup in November last year to promote the green benefits of additive manufacturing in order to accelerate the adoption of the technology.

Throughout the conversation we discuss the AMGTA’s mission, the sustainability challenges and opportunities facing 3D printing, and how the mere existence of a dedicated association like this speaks to the maturity level of the industry as a whole.

