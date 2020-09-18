41 Additive Insight: Formlabs CEO on becoming a leader in 3D printing

× Expand Additive Insight Sponsorship Example

× Expand

You need Flash and JavaScript installed and enabled to play this audio file.

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, TCT Deputy Group Editor Laura Griffiths is joined by Max Lobovsky, Co-founder and CEO of leading 3D printing company Formlabs.

From its origins as a Kickstarter success story which grew out of the MIT Media Lab back in 2012, Formlabs has gone on to become one of a handful of unicorn status companies in the additive space with its popular desktop stereolithography systems and earn itself an install base of more than 70,000 printers worldwide.

On this episode we discuss the company’s rise an an industrial player against the backdrop of 3D printing’s hype years, a new dental machine build on its large-format Low Force Stereolithography platform, and we get an update on the long-awaited Fuse 1 desktop SLS system.

This episode is brought to you in association with TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence.

You can enjoy the show in any of the ways listed below.

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Subscribe or listen directly on Stitcher

Download Directly

Do it the proper geeky way and get it via an RSS feed

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.