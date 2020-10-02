43 Additive Insight: CEO Steve Chillscyzn on Evolve Additive’s next STEP

× Expand Additive Insight Sponsorship Example

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, Steve Chillscyzn, CEO of Evolve Additive and inventor of STEP (Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process) technology joins us to discuss additive manufacturing (AM) for production.

Evolve Additive is an AM start-up which spun out from Stratasys in 2018. With investment from Stanley Black & Decker and the Lego Brand Group supporting its research and development efforts, Evolve’s STEP technology, of which Steve is co-inventor, is focused entirely on production manufacturing, promising a viable alternative to injection moulding.

Here, Steve talks about the development of the technology, how Evolve is approaching production grade applications, and the company’s next phase as it gears up to deliver first machines to customers.

This episode is brought to you in association with TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence.

