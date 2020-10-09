44 Additive Insight: nTopology CEO on empowering engineers to make transformative products

× Expand

This week, nTopology CEO Bradley Rothenberg joins us on the Additive Insight podcast.

Last year the New York-based software company brought its TCT Award-winning nTop platform to market, promising the next generation of engineering design tools for advanced manufacturing. With hundreds of users already said to be working with the technology and global expansion underway, TCT spoke with Brad shortly after nTopology announced the raise of $40 million in a Series C funding round to help further its growth.

Coming up we discuss the power of optimised workflows, how nTopology’s nTop platform is helping engineers create new and previously impossible products, and the role of software in additive manufacturing’s push to production.

