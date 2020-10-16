45 Additive Insight: 3D Systems CEO says we'll see an explosion of parts designed for additive manufacturing

× Expand

This week's Additive Insight podcast guest is 3D Systems CEO Jeff Graves.

Jeff joined the company back in May with a background in engineering and materials science having spent nearly two decades leading a number of manufacturing and technology companies.

Throughout, we hear how those experiences have led to hands-on interactions with additive manufacturing, discuss 3D Systems’ vision as it reinvests in hardware, software and materials with a focus on applications, and we elaborate on Jeff’s view that digital will play a key role in the transformation of manufacturing.

This episode is brought to you in association with Ultimaker. Considering an in-house 3D printing solution with industrial-grade material options and trusted software employed by 2 million users? Request a quote here.

