45 Additive Insight: 3D Systems CEO says we'll see an explosion of parts designed for additive manufacturing

This week's Additive Insight podcast guest is 3D Systems CEO Jeff Graves.
Jeff joined the company back in May with a background in engineering and materials science having spent nearly two decades leading a number of manufacturing and technology companies.
Throughout, we hear how those experiences have led to hands-on interactions with additive manufacturing, discuss 3D Systems’ vision as it reinvests in hardware, software and materials with a focus on applications, and we elaborate on Jeff’s view that digital will play a key role in the transformation of manufacturing.
