47 Additive Insight: 3D printing highlights from Formnext Connect

On this weeks episode of Additive Insight, the TCT content team reflect on a busy week at Formnext Connect including the biggest launches from the virtual floor, interviews with exhibitors and highlights from the TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect.

Expect details on new additive manufacturing hardware from the likes of SLM Solutions, Additive Industries and Wematter, plus insight from conversations with Nexa3D, Solukon and more.

