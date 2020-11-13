47 Additive Insight: 3D printing highlights from Formnext Connect

On this weeks episode of Additive Insight, the TCT content team reflect on a busy week at Formnext Connect including the biggest launches from the virtual floor, interviews with exhibitors and highlights from the TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect.
Expect details on new additive manufacturing hardware from the likes of SLM Solutions, Additive Industries and Wematter, plus insight from conversations with Nexa3D, Solukon and more.
For more Formnext Connect content, check out:
- Q&A: VELO3D CEO discusses the capability, quality & productivity of company’s metal 3D printing systems
- Q&A: PostProcess Technologies on bringing automated post-processing solutions to the 3D printing space
- Interview: Essentium CEO on new 3D printing materials and its 4-year US Air Force contract
This episode is brought to you in association with Ultimaker. Considering an in-house 3D printing solution with industrial-grade material options and trusted software employed by 2 million users? Request a quote here.
You can enjoy the show in any of the ways listed below.
Subscribe or listen directly on Stitcher