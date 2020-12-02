48 Additive Insight: Dr Lee-Bath Nelson on AM, IP and distributed manufacturing

× Expand

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, TCT speaks to Dr Lee-Bath Nelson, Co-founder and VP Business at additive manufacturing software as a service company LEO Lane.

Since its founding in 2014, LEO Lane has been developing cloud based solutions which control, protect, and track 3D printed products and files.

On this episode we discuss increasing IP challenges as additive moves further into production, how the pandemic has forced companies to think more urgently about how they’re protecting their 3D printable part data, a how heightened attention on the benefits of distributed manufacturing have emphasised the need for products like LEO Lane.

This episode is brought to you in association with Ultimaker. Considering an in-house 3D printing solution with industrial-grade material options and trusted software employed by 2 million users? Request a quote here.

