49 Additive Insight: SPEE3D CEO talks lightning fast metal 3D printing

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths speaks to Byron Kennedy, CEO of Australian additive manufacturing company SPEE3D.

Launched in 2017, SPEE3D is known for its supersonic 3D deposition process, an ultra-fast additive technique adapted from metal cold spray technology. With two machines now available on the market, both capable of producing fast, low-cost, near net shape parts, the company has gained a number of customers in a range of industrial sectors, most notably defence.

On this episode, we hear how the company’s technology is enabling manufacturers to create real production parts, its work in the field with the Australian Army and conservative push into the defence sector, and how its production cell is giving manufacturers all the tools they need to bring metal 3D printing in-house.

