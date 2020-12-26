50 Additive Insight: Looking back at the biggest 3D printing developments of 2020

× Expand

For 2020’s last episode of Additive Insight (and our 50th episode to date), TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies gather around the virtual mic for a round up of the year’s biggest 3D printing stories.

We reflect on exclusive interviews with industry leaders, significant launches and the impact of COVID-19 on the perception of additive manufacturing.

For a month by month rundown of the year's must-read stories, visit Sam’s roundup of 2020’s biggest 3D printing launches, applications and industry developments.

Then, head over to our 2021 preview feature for conversations with those additive manufacturing companies with big things planned for next year.

