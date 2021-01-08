51 Additive Insight: Stratasys EMEA President Andy Langfeld on polymer 3D printing ambitions, acquisitions & adoption

× Expand

We're continuing our executive interview series into 2021 with insights from Andreas Langfeld, President EMEA at Stratasys, who joins us on the Additive Insight podcast to discuss the last 12 months, future plans and that $100 million Origin acquisition.

Speaking to Andy towards the end of a last year, we discussed resilience, and how despite the challenges of 2020, Stratasys successfully launched and shipped a brand new PolyJet system, continued to make strides in healthcare and aerospace markets, and how the additive manufacturing industry has come even further than Andy could have imagined at the beginning of his decade long career in 3D printing.

"The advancement in terms of being a solid and reliable manufacturing alternative has been more than I would have expected 11 years ago," Langfeld said. "But certainly as we have moved through the years we have actively influenced that development."

