52 Additive Insight: Desktop Metal buys EnvisionTEC + more 3D printing acquisitions

In the first of our new monthly editorial roundtable sessions, TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies discuss some of the biggest and most-read 3D printing news story from the last month on the Additive Insight podcast.

On this episode we cover two big acquisition stories including Desktop Metal's takeover of DLP additive manufacturing pioneer EnvisionTEC, and Protolabs' acquisition of online 3D printing network 3D Hubs.

We also share two of our most read AM application stories from this month; Ford's use of Formlabs' Form 3L systems in a European first at its Body and Assembly plant in Spain, and how wearable barcode scanner manufacturer ProGlove has achieved serial production runs of its latest product in collaboration with DyeMansion and FORMRISE.

Read featured stories in full:

