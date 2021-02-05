53 Additive Insight: AM-Flow talks demand for additive manufacturing workflow automation

× Expand

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, our Executive Interview series continues with a conversation with Carlos Zwikker, Chief Commercial Officer at AM-Flow.

The Netherlands-based start-up is a developer of automation technologies which tackle the post-printing parts of the AM production workflow. Combining 3D-shape identification and a mix of hardware and software intelligence, AM Flow addresses those important end-to-end process steps which need to be considered in order to position additive manufacturing as a scalable production technology.

Speaking with TCT Head of Content, Laura Griffiths, Zwikker discusses the company’s latest developments, why these solutions will be necessary for 3D printing to reach its true manufacturing potential, and the readiness of the AM market for this level of automation.

