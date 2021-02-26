55 Additive Insight: Stratasys acquires RPS + office-friendly metal 3D printing developments

× Expand

On this month's Additive Insight editorial roundtable, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies discuss February's biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news stories.

Continuing the trend for consolidation, we discuss Stratasys's acquisition of RPS as it ramps up its ambition to be "the first choice for polymer 3D printing", the launch of ExOne's new office-friendly metal 3D printer based on Rapidia's water-based technology, Desktop Metal eliminating the debinding step with its upgraded Studio 2 system, and the Digital Manufacturing Centre's integration of Enable Manufacturing's Additive Casting technology.

