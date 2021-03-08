56 Additive Insight: An interview with Women in 3D Printing founder Nora Toure

For our latest Executive Interview, Nora Toure, Director for Sales and Service Factory Operations at Fast Radius and founder of Women in 3D Printing joins us on the Additive Insight podcast.

With a background in additive manufacturing spanning online 3D printing services at Sculpteo to heavy industry at Ivaldi and now, working with one of the world’s leading digital factories at Fast Radius, we spoke to Nora about supply chain, where additive manufacturing fits in and the importance of diverse teams and perspectives.

Speaking about diversity of skills and experience, Nora said: "It’s okay if you don’t have an engineering background, it’s okay if you don’t have 10 years’ experience in additive manufacturing for you to get started because none of us who are where we are now had that experience when we first started. That’s what made this industry and this technology move forward so quickly [...] because we innovate and we have diversity of thought in the same room."

