57 Additive Insight: Desktop Metal CTO on Additive Manufacturing 2.0

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, Laura Griffiths, TCT Head of Content is joined by Jonah Myerberg, Co-founder and CTO at Desktop Metal.

The additive manufacturing company first made a name for itself as a pioneer of office friendly metal 3D printing with its compact Studio System, and, on the other end of the adoption curve, a Production System line aimed at serial production. Since then, Desktop Metal has secured household names like Ford, Google and BMW as customers and expanded its portfolio with more metal platforms, carbon fibre and most recently, polymers, in a huge deal with EnvisionTEC.

During our conversation, we discussed how this acquisition fits in with what Desktop Metal is calling Additive Manufacturing 2.0, becoming a publicly listed company, and how 2021 is well positioned to be the year of AM applications.

Speaking about AM 2.0, Myerberg said: "It’s not every day that a new mass production manufacturing technology is invented and we can look back over the course of the last few hundred years and we can see where different types of manufacturing technologies emerged and reached maturity. When it comes to additive manufacturing, we’re still only a 30 year old industry and so we’ve built the foundation for additive over the past 20 years, we’ve made a whole generation of engineers comfortable with it and now its our turn to bring it into mass production."

