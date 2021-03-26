58 Additive Insight: VELO3D goes public + Stratasys enters powder bed fusion market

On this month's Additive Insight editorial roundtable, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies discuss March's biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news stories.

Following similar moves by Desktop Metal and Markforged over the last few months, we discuss VELO3D's announcement it is to go public with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) JAWS Spitfire, Stratasys launching a line of powder bed fusion systems based on High Speed Sintering, Carbon making its Design Engine software available to all subscribers in a '10x type product launch', and DyeMansion unveiling its next-generation post-processing technology.

Read featured stories in full:

