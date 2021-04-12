59 Industry Roundtable: Experts on the potential for 3D printing in supply chain

On the first episode from our new Additive Insight Industry Roundtable series, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths is joined by three experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities for 3D printing and additive manufacturing in supply chain.

Hear insights from a Dr Jennifer Johns, Reader in International Business, School of Management, University of Bristol, Ramon Pastor, HP’s World Wide General Manager of 3D Printing, and Sam Onukuri, Head of 3D Printing & Customer Solutions at Johnson & Johnson.

During the roundtable, our panelists discuss lessons learned from the pandemic, important considerations for integrating 3D printing into your supply chain, and the biggest opportunities for AM in increasing supply chain resilience.

You can also watch and listen the episode in full here.

Thank you to our AI sponsor Ultimaker. Considering an in-house 3D printing solution with industrial-grade material options and trusted software employed by 2 million users? Request a quote here.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher