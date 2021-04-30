61 Additive Insight: Stratasys & Fortify machine launches + the latest AM M&A

For the April edition of TCT's Additive Insight editorial roundtable, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies discuss the month's biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news.

Starting with two sets of major machine launches, we discuss Stratasys' three new 3D printers including the first products from its Origin acquisition and Selective Absorption Fusion announcements, and Fortify's latest composite additive manufacturing systems. Continuing the trend for mergers and acquisitions within AM, we also cover Materialise's potential takeover of Link3D and Shapeways listing on the New York Stock Exchange via merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Galileo Acquisition Corp.

