Industry Roundtable: 3D printing and supply chain

After a year which saw countless examples of 3D printing used to plug supply chain gaps and manufacture emergency components amid disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no question around what the subject of our first Additive Insight Industry Roundtable would be.

Kicking off our new podcast series, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths is joined by three experts from across the additive manufacturing gamut to discuss the challenges and opportunities for 3D printing in supply chain.

Our panelists are Dr Jennifer Johns, Reader in International Business, School of Management, University of Bristol, Ramon Pastor, HP’s World Wide General Manager of 3D Printing, and Sam Onukuri, Head of 3D Printing & Customer Solutions at Johnson & Johnson.

Throughout you’ll hear insight on manufacturing lessons learned from the pandemic, important considerations for integrating 3D printing into your supply chain, and the biggest opportunities for additive manufacturing in increasing supply chain resilience.

